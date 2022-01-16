GENERIC- power outage

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As the winter weather rolls into the Upstate and mountains of North Carolina, it will also mean power outages in many areas.

Below is a list of companies you can call to report any power outages in your area:

Upstate South Carolina

  • Blue Ridge Electric Co-Op: 800-240-3400
  • Duke Energy: 864-234-4155
  • Laurens Electric Cooperative, Inc.: 800-942-3141

Mountains of North Carolina

  • Duke Energy: 704-875-4000
  • Western North Carolina Electric Service: 828-438-9325
  • Mountain Generator Service, Inc.: 828-475-8900

