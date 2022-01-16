GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As the winter weather rolls into the Upstate and mountains of North Carolina, it will also mean power outages in many areas.
Below is a list of companies you can call to report any power outages in your area:
Upstate South Carolina
- Blue Ridge Electric Co-Op: 800-240-3400
- Duke Energy: 864-234-4155
- Laurens Electric Cooperative, Inc.: 800-942-3141
Mountains of North Carolina
- Duke Energy: 704-875-4000
- Western North Carolina Electric Service: 828-438-9325
- Mountain Generator Service, Inc.: 828-475-8900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.