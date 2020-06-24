OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) With social distancing guidelines still in place and temperatures warming up, many are searching for safe outdoor activities.
While hiking has always been popular in the Upstate, officials say they're seeing an increase of people on trails and at scenic spots recently
"They've been locked up, they want to get out and about and some of the more easy places to go are very populated," Scott Krein, the Director of Emergency Services explains.
With popular spots filling up quick, Krein says people are venturing out further to places where they aren't familiar with the terrain or distance - creating the opportunity for emergencies.
"They're going a little further into danger because they don't have the water, they don't have the food that may be required, appropriate footwear, or even know the terrain that they're traveling two miles downhill that you have to hike out two miles uphill," said Krein.
The Emergency Services Director recommends taking these precautions to ensure safe hiking trips:
Research where you are going and try to use a map if available
- Wear proper footwear. Avoid wearing flip flops on surfaces that will be filled with roots or rocks
- Have a plan and let someone know where you will be
- Take any medication you require in case you are out longer than expected
- Have plenty of water and snacks with you
- Take a rain poncho in case of a pop up storm
Chief Brandon Burton with the Walhalla Fire Department says his department has answered several calls lately due to falls, slips, and trips that result in sprains or broken bones.
He says to always pay attention to your footing.
"There's a lot of people that can go out and take a mile hike through the woods and have a wonderful time with no incident, and then there's sometimes that things happen," Burton said.
