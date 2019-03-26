How to talk about suicides

GREENVILLE COUNTY/ FOX CAROLINA Sydney Wright knows the campus of
Furman University well. She's a graduate
student working on a Master's degree in chemistry.
"College campuses are a very stressful environment," she said.
However, even before she enrolled in college she had a tough time just trying
to master life.
"I was definitely withdrawn. I was fighting with my parents all the time, I was
angry, I was anxious," Wright said.
"When I was a Sophomore in high school, I attempted suicide."
She remembers calling her father.
"I called him thinking I was telling him goodbye, but when i heard how hurt
and pained he was, I knew I was calling for help," Wright said.
She got the help she needed and says it saved her life.
"I'm at the point where I am completely happy and know when I need to
reach out to someone when I'm not at my strong point," she said.
Recently, two survivors of the Parkland massacre shootings took their own
lives and the father of one of the children killed in Netown, Connecticut took
his life. Also, on the campus of University of South Carolina, a Carolina Alert
stated garage closed due to suicide. Doctors say it's a public health issue.
"We do know there is a link between trauma and traumatic loss and all of that
and suicidal idealization," Dr. Caitlin McLear said. "Sometimes what we see is
an increase in distress even a long time after the trauma."
She's a psychologist with Synergy Psych in Greenville.
"I think if you are seeing somebody who's not acting like themselves, it's
never a wrong thing to check and say "Hey, are you okay?'"
She also says suicides should be talked about, but with care.
"When we see it in the media and okay, this is a solution," she said.
For Wright, the solution is therapy and support. She's now active with suicide
prevention and awareness activities and is learning how to tell her story.
If you or someone you know needs help call the Mental Health America of
Greenville County CRISISline at (864) 271-8888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.