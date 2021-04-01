GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson announced a setback after a batch of its vaccines were ruined because of a mistake at a manufacturing plant in Baltimore, MD.
After learning that 15 million doses of the Janssen vaccine were ruined during a mix-up at the plant, we reached out to hospital systems across the Upstate to find out if any are feeling the impacts of the doses that had to be thrown out, and, if so, what this means for local vaccine seekers.
PRISMA HEALTH
Prisma says they've only received one shipment of the Janssen vaccine and they're giving those doses to the most vulnerable, so this mix-up will not affect any vaccine , which is being used to vaccinate the homebound, homeless, and people who live in group-home settings.
BON SECOURS & ANMED
Both Bon Secours St. Francis and AnMed Health said they are currently not offering the Janssen vaccine at this time, so they are not affected.
SPARTANBURG REGIONAL
Spartanburg Regional Health Care System said their vaccine supply is not impacted by the supply issue.
