GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville city leaders want to know what you think about a $1 billion redevelopment project.
The city is hosting a listening session Tuesday and Wednesday nights on the County Square project, a highly debated plan to redevelop the county-owned property along University Ridge.
Current renderings include tearing down the current buildings at County Square, adding a new county building, high rises and retail space.
This is a story FOX Carolina has been following for months. One of the biggest critiques from the public has been the redevelopment will increase property values, forcing out the residents who already live in the area.
Since then, the city and county have designated several million dollars to building affordable housing in the area.
These listening sessions come one week before city council votes on the county's plans. Although the county owns the land along University Ridge, the city must approve plans to rezone to make room for the high rises in the current redevelopment plan.
A final decision is expected in February.
The listening sessions start Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Greenville Water Community Room at 517 Washington St.
