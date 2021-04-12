KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — La Soufriere volcano has fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks early Monday. They said it's destroying everything in its path and urged those who are still living near the volcano to leave immediately.
'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
Duke Energy says 0$ balances likely result of switch to new billing system. Here's what to know if your bill looks wrong
- Dal Kalsi
- Posted
'Nothing about this makes sense right now' - SC sheriff says after NFL player reportedly killed 5 people, took his own life
- Dal Kalsi, Anisa Snipes
- Posted
- By MICHELLE LIU Associated Press/Report for America
- Posted
- Jon Randall, Dal Kalsi
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.