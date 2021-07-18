BLY, Oregon (AP) — The largest wildfire in the U.S. has torched more dry forest landscape in Oregon. It's one of dozens of major blazes burning across the West as critically dangerous fire weather loomed in the coming days. The destructive Bootleg Fire just north of the California border grew to more than 476 square miles, an area about the size of Los Angeles. A fire spokeswoman says erratic winds are feeding the blaze, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters. In California, crews are trying to tame a growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe. The Tamarack Fire has charred nearly 29 square miles of dry brush and timber.
