LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A worker at an Upstate tree farm made a startling discovery when he almost stepped on a 12-foot-snake.
It happened last Friday at the King's Sunset Nursery on 5 Forks Road in Liberty..
Sharon King said the snake was near a dam in a creek on the property.
“Tommy King was turning off water pump at the creek and almost stepped on it,” Sharon said.
The snake was measured at 12 feet and 6 inches long.
“We think it is a Python but don't know for sure,” Sharon said. She added, “Hope to never see another like it.”
