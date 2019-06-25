GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The HuHot Mongolian Grill on Woodruff Road announced via Facebook on Tuesday that the restaurant was shutting down.
“With much regret and sadness, we have permanently closed this location,” the post read. “Thank you to our wonderful customers over the years!”
HuHot allowed customers to create their own all-you-can-eat stir fry meals.
The Greenville location was HuHot’s only location in South Carolina, per the company’s website.
