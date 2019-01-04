(FOX Carolina) -- WWE has announced that superstar Hulk Hogan will return to Raw this Monday, January 7th. He is making the appearance in honor of the late great WWE hall of famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund.
Legendary pro wrestling interviewer “Mean Gene” Okerlund has died, the WWE announced Wednesday.
WWE states Okerlund rose to fame by interviewing AWA wrestlers before he joined the WWE in 1984.
He went on to work for WCW in 1993 before returning to WWE in 2001.
Okerlund was 76.
