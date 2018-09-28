GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County announced Friday that a human had tested positive for West Nile Virus.
County officials said they will be treating areas along the south side of Gaffney and surrounding areas after the diagnosis.
Spraying of an adulticiding agent will begin over the weekend. Two applications will take place within 72 hours, if weather permits, and additional treatments will take place in 10 and 14-day intervals.
There will also be a larviciding treatment, which officials said involves the use will consist of using 45-day briquettes in storm drains and other mosquito breeding areas on public properties and rights of way
Additionally, officials said employees will go door-to-door to hand out public education materials about the virus and preventing mosquito-borne illnesses.
