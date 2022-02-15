GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County search and rescue teams found human remains Feb. 12 near New Easley Highway, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, the remains were discovered in a wooded area near New Easley Highway at around 8:45 a.m.
The remains were identified on Feb. 14 as 31-year-old Garrett Hunter McDonald of Greenville.
McDonald was reported missing back on June 21. 2021 by the Sheriff's Office. Deputies said he was last seen near Lewis Street.
The coroner said the cause and manner of McDonald's death are still pending.
Both the coroner and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are still investigating.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
