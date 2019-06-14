GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - In a welcome turn of events, a kitten whose back legs were broken after being hit by a car gets a new lease on life without amputation.
We previously reported on June 11 that Ariel the kitten was hit by a car, and required surgery. The Greenville Human Society said the surgery would involve amputating one leg, and staff were hopeful splinting and proper care would save the other.
The humane society posted an update on Friday, saying a surgeon with Upstate Veterinary Specialists not only saved one leg, but was able to save both. What's more, the humane society says the surgeon didn't tack on any additional costs for the second surgery, accepting only the $3,500 raised for the first operation.
The society says Ariel is recovering well and will stay the weekend with them for monitoring.
