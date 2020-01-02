ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Toward the end of 2019, a peculiar cat named Joy went viral on the Internet after her photo was posted to the Humane Society of Rowan County, North Carolina's Facebook page. But you may know her best as "Baby Yoda Cat" because of her resemblance to the Star Wars character of the same affectionate nickname.
According to HSRC, she was found by one of their members and taken in for treatment as an injured stray. A post originally shared on December 27, 2019 indicated Joy would not be available for adoption for some time as she recovered, asking for donations from the community to ensure her care could continue.
But as of January 2, 2020, the blossoming Internet star was no longer at the shelter.
An update to the original post says that Joy is no longer in the care of HSRC, and that she was released without HSRC's knowledge or consent to a person claiming ownership.
"We wish we could provide more details but are unable to at this time. We pray that Joy, still with unhealed wounds and not fully recovered, will be given proper medical care and make a full recovery," the post partially read. It also noted HSRC will still likely be on the hook for Joy's bills.
Facebook users started asking questions, and HSRC began shedding some more light. According to them, an employee who reportedly released Joy to a Cabarrus Animal Control officer is refusing to speak to the HSRC board. They also noted in further comments they require positive proof of identification, such as a microchip, vet records, photos, and other information to make a good claim on a pet.
The fundraiser for Joy well exceeded a $700 goal to nearly double that, up to $1,254.
