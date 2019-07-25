MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) The Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed a man they arrested on animal cruelty charges at a local hotel is from the Upstate.
According to Corporal Tom Vest, Dillon Lark of Greenville was seen kicking a 15-month-old puppy into the pool of the Hilton Enclave on North Ocean Boulevard on July 20.
A police report says Lark and Kelsey White entered the pool area with the small dog. Staff told police that Lark kicked the puppy, which resulted in it falling into the pool.
The puppy was unable to swim, and staff told police that if not for the help of bystanders, the young dog would have drowned. Surveillance footage of the incident was provided to police.
Officers say they located Lark a short time later and detained him. While in custody, Lark admitted to hitting the puppy with his foot while being intoxicated.
Lark was arrested for animal cruelty and public intoxication.
White, who is also from Greenville, was arrested on a separate charge of possession of an open beer that she was drinking in public.
Police say they found the dog with Lark's brother in a parking lot nearby. Though initial observation showed the puppy to be fine, the officer said in a report that when they touched her rib area, she showed signs of discomfort.
The brother advised the officer that the dog was suffering from a broken rib connected to a previous incident.
Due to the fact that both Lark and White had been arrested and there were clear signs of abuse, police seized the puppy and took her to a local Humane Society.
Police say a warrant will be sought for ill treatment of an animal.
On July 25, Grand Strand Humane Society gave an update on the puppy, whose name is Sarah.
Humane society officials said Sarah is doing well and has a meet-and-greet with a potential new parent set for Friday.
