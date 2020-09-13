HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds gathered to remember fallen law enforcer, Deputy Ryan Hendrix on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
You could see the emotional hurt and pain of faces of the family and other law officers
Flags lined North Grove Street, tears were shed, and ‘Amazing Grace’ was lofted in song.
A chaplain with HCSO remembered Hendrix as a hero and a person of faith, saying “Ryan selflessly put others lives ahead of his own, everyday. And made the ultimate sacrifice by putting his life on the line in efforts to save others.”
“Community we have among the police force and the sheriff’s department here, they have wrapped their arms around us through this difficult time which we could not do otherwise,” said Don Hendrix, Ryan’s father.
