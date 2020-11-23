Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - With three days until Thanksgiving, several nonprofits are helping families who may need the extra boost in putting food on the table. Hundreds of people came out to a turkey distribution this morning at the Anderson Civic Center.
A long line of cars stretched into Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Families were greeted by volunteers handing them turkey and side items fit for a full Thanksgiving meal.
This is thanks to Anderson interfaith Ministries and United Way of Anderson partnering together to serve at a time when it’s needed most, lifting a burden for local people like Frances Williams.
“Every little bit helps when you’re on a fixed income,” said Williams.
“I’m thankful to wake up on thanksgiving morning and praise to God for being above the ground.”
From morning into the afternoon, cars drove up, presented their ID and proof of address, and received a turkey and 12 side items to complete the meal for Thursday.
“During Covid, the amount of people who need food as continued to grow,” said Carol Burnette, CEO Anderson United Way.
“With the turkey, it makes Thanksgiving and time they can spend together an uplifting part of a time there’s not much uplifting out there.”
The distribution lasted until 2 p.m.
