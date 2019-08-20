SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said the American Legion’s Annual Legacy Motorcycle Run will make a stop Tuesday at the Spartanburg American Legion Post 28 in Duncan Park. The group is expecting between 350-400 motorcycles during the 5-day ride.
Spartanburg police said they will close intersections briefly as the bikers enter and exit the city.
The group will be departing via Union Street, then onto Henry Street, and US 176 back to I-85.
“This may cause short delays for some motorists,” Major Art Littlejohn stated in a news release. “We encourage citizens to remain patient while the motorcycle group is in our city. Our goal is for a safe arrival and departure.”
