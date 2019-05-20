SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of cyclists will be pedaling from the Upstate into the Mountains Monday during the 44th Assault on Mount Mitchell and the 26th Assault on Marion.
Around 900 cyclists are expected to make their way from Spartanburg and eventually into McDowell County.
The riders will depart from downtown Spartanburg at 6:30 a.m. and will ether embark on the 74- mile ride into Marion or the 103-mile trek to the summit of Mount Mitchell.
Rolling road closures will be in place as packs of riders cross intersections along the route. Click here for an interactive map of the course, with GPS.
McDowell County deputies ask drivers to be extra cautious and on the lookout for both cyclists and officers directing traffic.
“Be patient with the riders and with law enforcement,” said Deputy Ricky Crisp of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, who oversees traffic control for the event. “Our objective is to get everyone through safely. Traffic will be backed up and stalled at times. We want people to be mindful of the riders and other motorists, as well as the officers that will be directing traffic at intersections.”
The last riders are expected to complete the rides by 2:30 p.m.
The rides will be followed by a barbecue and celebration.
