The sun is seen through moving clouds, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, above the statue of Seattle Mariners Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia Wednesday after several days of record-breaking heat, but the interior regions of the region were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)