Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

The sun is seen through moving clouds, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, above the statue of Seattle Mariners Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia Wednesday after several days of record-breaking heat, but the interior regions of the region were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has become more apparent as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon say they're investigating hundreds of deaths likely caused by extreme temperatures. British Columbia’s chief coroner says her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and Wednesday afternoon. Normally, she says about 165 people normally would die in the province over a five-day period. She says many of those deaths could be heat related. Health officials said more than 60 deaths in Oregon have been tied to the heat, and at least 20 in Washington state.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.