GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy linemen from the Upstate are preparing to head to Florida to help with energy repairs after Hurricane Dorian hits.
Ryan Mosier, a spokesman for Duke, said Friday up to 200 lineworkers from the Upstate will journey to Florida this weekend.
“Moving crews ahead of the storm is necessary to ensure they arrive safely,” Mosier said. “Once the storm hits, travel could be hindered by road closures and congestion, which could delay restoration efforts.”
About 500 workers from the Carolinas, stationed in areas where the storm threat is low, will eventually had to Florida to assist with restoration efforts, Mosier said.
MORE NEWS - Deputy helps free 5-week-old baby accidentally locked in car outside Greenville Co. school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.