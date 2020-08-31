GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SC Highway Patrol was reporting a crash blocking State Park Road Monday night.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m.
Duke Energy was reporting about 660 power outages in the area with an estimated restoration time of 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Our crew at the scene said power lines were down on the roadway near the crash site.
No other details were immediately available.
