Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Students who plan to transfer to Clemson University from a South Carolina technical college will now have the opportunity to apply for additional scholarships courtesy of a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
According to Clemson University, the plan calls for more than 300 transfer students to receive $3 million in need-based scholarships over the five year life of the grant.
Students who are interested in applying will need to be pursuing a bachelor degree in engineering or computing in Clemson's College of Engineering and Computing and Applied Sciences program.
The remaining funding will pay for an assortment of programs aimed at helping transfer students form a community to support one another in some of the university's most challenging majors.
Researchers are calling the program Student Pathways in Engineering and Computing for Transfers, or SPECTRA. To apply click here.
More news: Driver airlifted after Pickens Speedway crash, racing community asks for prayers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.