SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than 600 girls, spectators, volunteers, and community members gathered at USC Upstate early Saturday morning to take part in the Girls on the Run Spartanburg 5K, which organizers say culminates the season for the program.
“The Girls on the Run program has prepared the girls, both physically and emotionally, to complete the 5K event. This experience gives the girls a tangible sense of achievement as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals,” Mary Ann Cleland, Council Director, said.
Girls on the Run is a nationally-known physical activity-based youth development program that uses running games and discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd-8th grades over a course of 10 weeks. Participants engage in lessons intended on helping them boost confidence, build peer connections, and foster community service as they prepare for the 5K, which acts as a celebration.
The program says more than 40 volunteers in Spartanburg and Cherokee County taught from the curriculum to 13 teams of girls during this season at 12 different schools.
Click here to learn more about the program.
