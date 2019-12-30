GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – More than 1,000 people lost power early Monday morning in the Upstate, according to Duke Energy’s Outage Map, and the estimated restoration time for some isn’t until New Year’s Day.
More than 360 Duke customers in Greenville County near the Lake Conestee Nature Park lost power late Sunday night after equipment went offline. Duke expects to have service restored by 4 p.m. Monday
Earlier, the outage map listed Jan. 1 as the expected restoration date.
More than 600 lost power in the city of Anderson along US 178. By 1 p.m. those outages were restored.
Additionally, more than 300 lost power in the Ware Shoals areas around 12:45 a.m. Monday and more than 220 lost power in Laurens around 5:30 a.m. Both of those outages were restored by 1 p.m.
