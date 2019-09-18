TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – Some Travelers Rest neighbors are saying 'no' to a new neighborhood.
More than 200 people have signed a petition to halt development of Tubbs Mountain Estates, which would bring 51 new homes to the area.
Doug Emr lives near the proposed development and started the change.org petition.
“I lived in Downtown Greenville for years. I loved it and really enjoyed the city life, but I got married and had kids and I wanted to have land they could play on and have my own chickens and animals and produce,” Emr said.
Now he’s afraid that could soon change, and he’s not alone. As of Wednesday night, the petition had 252 signatures.
Most signatures are from people living in Travelers Rest and their concerns include traffic problems and safety issues for cyclists.
“TR is a destination because it’s a quaint town,” Emr said, “It’s small but enjoyable to visit, and as it gets larger and larger some of the residents are worried about crime, traffic and accidents.”
Emr said the new neighborhood, which is slated for review by the Greenville County Planning Commission, would cause excessive traffic and dangerous conditions for cyclists who often bike along Tubbs Mountain Rd.
“Somebody pulling out down there could potentially hit them. It’s just blocking a thoroughfare of safety for the cyclists to get further up into North Greenville,” Emr said.
Emr also cites infrastructure concerns. “Tubbs Mountain Rd. and the water supply are insufficient to accommodate 51 new housing lots. The size of this subdivision should warrant two public access roads instead of the one.”
The project is slated to go before the Planning Committee next week.
The public meeting is on Wednesday, September 25 at 4:30 at County Square in Greenville.
