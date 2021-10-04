- Claudio’s Bistro – free shrimp wonton appetizer with any entrée (one per table)
- Hachi Express Hibachi Grill
- Demeter’s Italian & Greek Restaurant – two large one-topping pizzas with a half-gallon of tea or garlic bread for $25.99
- Tap 3 Restaurant and Pub – BOGO flatbread pizza Tuesday, kids under 10 eat free Wednesday, $2 domestic beer Thursday, oyster roast Saturday
- The Wine Gallery Wine Bar & Restaurant – Thursday happy hour 3-7 PM, half-price drinks Friday, 30% off all dine-in pizzas Saturday
- Rottie’s 221 Restaurant and Biergarten – special charcuterie boards, live music Friday-Sunday, Sunday brunch and mimosa bar
- Friends Café
- Bronco Mexican Restaurant
- Roma’s Family Restaurant
- Carolina Fine Foods – meat and two sides with banana pudding or cobbler and a drink for $8.99
- Great Wall Chinese Restaurant
- Mr. Jalapeno Mexican Restaurant
- Humble Grounds Coffee
- Giovanny’s Pizza & Subs
- Country Meat Center – Daily lunch specials
- The Right Place Bar and Grill
- Southend Bar and Grill
- The Snow Castle – BOGO queen size snowball
- Pete’s Drive-In
- Sno Shack – new menu items including chili dog, cheeseburger Rotel dip and sundaes
- Climb Nutrition – 15% of shake and tea combo
More information can be found on the city's event page here.
