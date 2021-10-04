There are 20 restaurants serving up specials for Woodruff first restaurant week. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel shows us what's on the menu.

WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -- There are 20 restaurants serving up specials for Woodruff Restaurant Week, which runs now through Saturday. 
 
It's the city's first ever restaurant week. Here's a look at some of the restaurants participating and their special deals:

More information can be found on the city's event page here

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.