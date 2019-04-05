Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A recall has been issued by the FDA for Hunt's Tomato Paste cans due to the potential presence of mold.
According to the recall, Conagra Brands, Inc voluntarily issued the limited recall of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six ounce cans. The distributor says after the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold.
Conagra Brands was made aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.
Consumers are advised to not use the recall product and either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.
