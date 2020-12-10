WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Justice Department's investigation scrutinizing Hunter Biden's taxes has been examining some business dealings connected to China, among other financial transactions.
That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The revelation puts a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father Joe Biden's campaign.
Another person familiar with the probe says federal investigators served a round of subpoenas on Tuesday, including to Hunter Biden.
One of the people says the Justice Department's investigation, centering on potential tax fraud crimes, had been going on at least a year before President-elect Biden announced his candidacy.
