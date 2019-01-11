GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two-time national champion wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will be at the DICK’S Sporting Goods in Greenville on Sunday to greet fans and sign autographs.
In celebration of the Clemson Tigers’ 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship win, the sporting goods store said 350 fans can have the opportunity to meet Renfrow.
350 wristbands will be available for the meet-and-greet on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 10 a.m. at The Shops at Greenridge DICK’S Sporting Goods store.
Renfrow will be at the store from 1 to 3 p.m.
