(FOX Carolina) - Florence is now a category 2 storm with winds at 110 mph. It is expected to make landfall along the North Carolina coast as a Cat. 2 storm, then quickly weaken to a tropical storm and eventually tropical depression as it moves inland and into South Carolina.
The latest track of Florence brings it on shore around Wilmington, NC on Friday morning, then drifting westward or possibly southwestward into the Lowcountry late Friday into early Saturday. From there, the system moves farther inland across South Carolina and weakens, reaching the Upstate as a tropical depression toward Sunday night.
Here is a breakdown of what to expect as the storm moves into the Upstate:
- Saturday: Gusty wind. 25-40 mph. Spotty t-storms, isolated severe threat. Small flood concern,
- Sunday: Widespread heavy rain, gusty wind around 30-40 mph, isolated tornado threat.
- Monday: Lingering rain/flood concerns, slightly lower wind 20-30 mph gusts. Low severe threat.
- Storm total rainfall from Sat-Monday looks like 3-6” are very likely in our area overall, but some spots (esp. in the mountains) could see 10”.
A hurricane warning and storm surge warning is in effect for the south Santee River up to Duck, NC. A hurricane watch extends down to Charleston and Edisto Beach, SC.
While wind and rain are expected to make an Upstate impact, it would be much less severe than those felt and seen on the SC/NC coasts.
Additionally in the tropics, Helene, Isaac, and Joyce continue in the Atlantic. Helene and Joyce are likely to remain "fish storms", bothering no major land. Isaac is forecast to move through the Lesser Antilles islands today, and then into the eastern Caribbean. Lastly, an area of disturbed weather in the southern Gulf could become "Kirk" later in the week as it moves toward the western Gulf or possibly the Texas coast.
Locally today, morning rain showers will fade into a partly cloudy sky, with only a small chance for a storm to pop back up in the afternoon. Most of Friday looks dry as well before rain chances potentially pick up again later in the weekend if the current track of Florence pans out.
