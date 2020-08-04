(FOX Carolina) -- As Hurricane Isaias passed by the Myrtle Beach area, certain regions reported heavy flooding such as Garden City and Cherry Grove Beach. 

Flooding in Garden City

Flooding in Garden City, SC.

Horry County police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that North Waccamaw Drive near Garden City is covered by water in several areas.

Horry County police said Beach Access 11, Sunset Drive, is completely inaccessible. 

Around 2 a.m., viewer Nikki Brooks sent a photo of flooding in the Cherry Grove Beach area. 

Cherry Grove Beach flooding.jpg

Flooding at Cherry Grove Beach, SC (Source: Nikki Brooks)

Horry County Emergency Management encouraged residents and visitors to stay indoors until dawn as dangers such as flooding and downed trees and power lines may be hidden in the dark.

Isaias made landfall in Ocean Isle, NC, just after 11 p.m. Ocean Isle is about 30 miles from Myrtle Beach.

