(FOX Carolina) -- As Hurricane Isaias approached the Myrtle Beach area, certain regions reported heavy flooding such as Garden City.
Horry County police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that North Waccamaw Drive near Garden City is covered by water in several areas.
Horry County police said Beach Access 11, Sunset Drive, is completely inaccessible.
