Flooding in Garden City

Flooding in Garden City, SC.

 (Viewer Photo)

(FOX Carolina) -- As Hurricane Isaias approached the Myrtle Beach area, certain regions reported heavy flooding such as Garden City. 

Horry County police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that North Waccamaw Drive near Garden City is covered by water in several areas.

Horry County police said Beach Access 11, Sunset Drive, is completely inaccessible. 

