FOX Carolina is teaming up with Ingles Markets to collect donations of food and supplies for people affected by Hurricane Michael.
The FOX Carolina team will be at a different Ingles Market location each day for three days to accept donations beginning Tuesday, October 16:
- Tuesday, October 16: 1500 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29609
- Wednesday, October 17: 4396 Hwy 24 at Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29636
- Thursday, October 18: 1851 Hwy 14E (at I-26), Landrum, SC 29356
You can also make donations at any Ingles store in the Upstate or Western North Carolina between October 16-18.
The most needed items are non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, baby supplies, bedding, clothing, paper supplies, pet supplies, hygiene kits, and medical supplies.
All donations will be distributed to hurricane-affected areas by Hearts with Hands, an international faith-based charity based in Western North Carolina.
To see a longer list of items needed, go to www.ingles-markets.com
To read more about the mission of Hearts with Hands, go here: https://www.heartswithhands.org/
