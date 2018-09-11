COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) As thousands of families evacuate the coat ahead of Hurricane Florence, the process becomes even more complicated for animal owners.
From pets to horses and livestock, Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health agency has a valuable hurricane planning resource for those animal owners.
The agency’s emergency preparedness page includes links to resources to halp all kinds of pets and livestock survive a catastrophic storm. That includes pet-friendly evacuation sites and emergency equine stables.
The director of Clemson University LPH says waivers have been issued eliminating the health papers that are usually required for traveling animals.
He says land owners and veterinary facilities from Florida to Tennessee are stepping up to offer shelter for evacuating pets, horses and livestock and as shelters fill up there are plans to open others.
“There should be a shelter available should they not be able to find motel hotel,” says Dr Boyd Parr. “They’ve got plans as any shelter fills up, to open a new one. So our state does a good job at planning and it think they’ve done the best job that can possibly be done to prepare for these contingencies that we hope don’t happen.”
Visit their website here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.