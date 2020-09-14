NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Sally is closing in on the Louisiana-Mississippi coast with rapidly strengthening winds of at least 90 mph (145 kph) and the potential for as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain that could bring severe flooding. It is one of five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic. Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are rushing to buy bottled water and other supplies ahead of Sally, which is expected to reach Louisiana’s southeastern tip around daybreak Tuesday and make its way northward into Mississippi on a path that could menace the New Orleans metropolitan area.
Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials: Henderson Co. deputy dies after being shot early Thursday morning; suspect also dead
- Amazon is hiring 33,000 new employees with an average pay of $150,000
- Bond denied for man accused of shooting and killing wife while she sat in a car in Greenville County
- A 13-year-old boy with autism was shot by police after his mother called for help managing a 'mental breakdown'
- Bond denied for driver charged with felony DUI in crash near Greer that killed two elderly couples
- A humpback whale is stranded in a crocodile-infested river after taking a wrong turn
- Woman falls short of grocery bill by a penny, and no one in line could help her
- Friends remember Max Hofbauer, Greenville teen killed in Laurens diving accident
- WATCH: 18-wheeler plows through 11 cars, leaves one dead
- SCSO: suspects take aim at deputies, speed off onto interstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.