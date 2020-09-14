Tropical Storm Sally takes aim at Louisiana, still recovering weeks after Hurricane Laura

Sally is scheduled to hit Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane.

 AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Sally is closing in on the Louisiana-Mississippi coast with rapidly strengthening winds of at least 90 mph (145 kph) and the potential for as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain that could bring severe flooding. It is one of five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic. Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are rushing to buy bottled water and other supplies ahead of Sally, which is expected to reach Louisiana’s southeastern tip around daybreak Tuesday and make its way northward into Mississippi on a path that could menace the New Orleans metropolitan area.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.