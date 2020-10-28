NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta is slamming Louisiana and the New Orleans area with heavy rains and howling winds.
Almost 300,000 homes and business are without power, and some coastal roads are under water.
The National Hurricane Center says the Category 2 storm made landfall around Terrebone Bay near the fishing village of Cocodrie with 110 mph winds.
Heavy rains and rising seawater are possible all along the northern Gulf Coast, and topical storm warnings extend through north Georgia into the Carolinas.
Zeta is the record 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental United States this season.
