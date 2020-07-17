CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The College of Charleston said the husband of the school’s new Provost and Executive Vice President of Student Affairs was killed in a violent armed robbery.
The college said Suzanne Austin and her husband, Tom DiLorenzo, were targeted in an robbery near King and Clifford streets in downtown Charleston, south of the main campus.
DiLorenzo was shot during the incident and later passed away. Austin was not hurt.
“This act of violence against one of our community members is deeply unsettling, and in this season of constant hardships, the pain and shock may seem unbearable,” said Andrew T. Hsu, Ph.D., President of College of Charleston. “I encourage students, faculty and staff members who may feel unease or anxiety as a result of this incident to seek support through our student Counseling Center or the College’s Employee Assistance Program.”
The Charleston Police Department is investigating the killing.
