GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who wanted to show his support for his wife undergoing chemotherapy found a place where she could see him outside the hospital as visitors are not allowed in medical centers across South Carolina due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dennis Cockrell found himself a seat in the grass outside the Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center in Greenville with signs that read “I’m here” and “I love you,” knowing that his wife of 23 years would see him out there.
“I can’t be with her in person in the same hospital room, so the last time we were here she said she could see this particular area, so I got the seed of the idea,” Cockrell said.
Cockrell said his children helped him make the signs and kept the secret until Monday, when the chemotherapy administration was underway.
“I just wanted to put a smile on her face today. If it puts a smile on someone else’s face, that is just a bonus,” Cockrell said.
