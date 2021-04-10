ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina)- A sixth person has died in connection to the shooting that took place on Wednesday in Rock Hill.
According to a Facebook post from GSM services, Robert Shook, who was working at the Lesslie residence on the day of the shooting and was severely injured after being shot, died late Saturday afternoon.
GSM released a statement on Shook's passing in their Facebook post.
"We are all heart broken. Please keep his family in your prayers tonight and in the coming days as we all face this together."
The company also shared a link to a GoFundMe for donations to the families of Robert Shook and James Lewis, who also died in the shooting on Wednesday.
PREVIOUSLY: 'Nothing about this makes sense right now' - SC sheriff says after NFL player reportedly killed 5 people, took his own life
Upstate college releases statement on tragic killings of Robert & Barbara Lesslie, who were 1970s grads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.