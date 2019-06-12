SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - If Highway 9 in Spartanburg County is part of your daily commute, you'll need to find a new route for the next four weeks to avoid heavy traffic.
Rogers Group announced this week that work on the highway was slated to begin on June 13, but rain has pushed back the project start date to Sunday, June 19. The group says a stretch of Highway 9 from the entrance to North Grove Medical Park to Milliken Road will see existing asphalt milled and more asphalt paved.
The group says the work will be performed inside of a lane closure, so Rogers Group advises driver to be aware of heavy equipment, dump trucks, and construction workers if you need to drive through the area. Drivers must pay attention to traffic signs, traffic control devices, uneven pavement, milled surfaces, and workers in the road.
If possible, you should try to seek alternate routes. If Highway 9 is an unchangeable part of your commute, however, you are asked to exercise caution.
