GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bosch Rexroth Corporation announced it will expand its existing hydraulics manufacturing campus in Greenville County to create 60 new jobs.
The company, currently located at 8 Southchase Court in Fountain Inn, said it produces hydraulic pumps and motors used in construction, agriculture, mining, material handling and oil and gas exploration.
The expansion will enhance product development and testing capabilities and includes a new off-highway equipment testing area that will give engineers the ability to test products on customer equipment, according to the company.
The expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. Anyone interested in joining the Bosch Rexroth team should click here.
