GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you're looking to help make Christmas a little merrier for Upstate children by donating to Toys for Tots, Hyundai of Greer said you can drop off your toy donations at the dealership.
The dealership, located at 14435 East Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer, said people can drop off new, unwrapped toys through December 15.
Donations can be dropped off during dealership hours, which are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Marine Toys for Tots program has given more than 548 million gifts to children since its inception in 1947.
