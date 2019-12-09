Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An accident along I-85 northbound that had traffic blocked for a little over an hour is now clear.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say I-85 northbound was blocked following the crash just past White Horse Road.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 8:54 a.m. Monday morning.
At this time, details of the accident have not been made known, but we're hearing injuries are involved.
Our crew said the accident looked to involve at least two, possibly three cars and was clearing as they arrived on scene around 10:18 a.m.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
