Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The NCDOT reports that as of 7:00 a.m. I-40 west is back open after an early morning crash shut down the interstate and caused traffic to be detoured for several hours.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reported that three 18-wheelers crashed West of Asheville. At least two were overturned according to officials. The wreck occurred shortly after 3 a.m.
We're told the accident happened on Interstate 40 West around the 37 mile marker between US 19 and Wiggins Road.
A detour was put into effect. Drivers were asked to take Exit 44 (US-19/23). Turn left onto US-19/23. Continue on US-19/23 to Wiggins Road. Turn right onto Wiggins Road to re-access I-40 West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.