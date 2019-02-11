COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) - I-26 was closed in both directions after a crash in Polk County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Monday near Exit 67 (the exit for US 74).
The SCDOT said drivers are asked to follow directions of law enforcement officers at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
No other details were immediately available.
