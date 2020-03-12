SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Eastbound lanes of I-26 were blocked as deputies and first responders were called to a report of a person on a billboard over the interstate, according to the North Spartanburg Fire Department.
The situation unfolded on the New Cut Road overpass.
Our crew at the scene said the bridge was also closed.
LIVE VIDEO from the scene:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.