ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – I-240 East is back open after firefighters said a tractor trailer had overturned in the Jackson’s Curve area.
Crews had been working to free a person trapped inside the truck.
Battalion one units are on the scene working a subject trapped from an overturned tractor trailer in Jackson’s Curve. I-26 East is shutdown.— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) March 26, 2019
According to the NCDOT, the closure was near mile marker 3/ US 74-Alt
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, at least one lane had re-opened to traffic. Though, crews were still on scene working to clean-up the wreckage.
