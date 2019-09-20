ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – I-40 East was closed in Asheville Friday morning after the Asheville Fire Department said a tractor trailer overturned.
It happened at the Reynolds exit around 9:30 a.m. No one was hurt.
Viewer photos of the crash scene showed the truck on its side. The crash also appeared to have knocked down an overhead road-sign post and railing.
The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes were closed at Exit 53 (I-240).
No other details were immediately available.
