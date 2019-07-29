Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say I-26 is now back open after an 18 wheeler crashed Monday morning and blocked all the eastbound lanes of I-26.
According to the highway patrol's website, the accident happened around the 30 mile marker on the eastbound side of the interstate.
Troopers say the accident happened just before 7:00 a.m. but have not released details at this time as to how the crash happened. Highway Patrol says luckily no one was hurt in the crash.
Crews worked to clear the roadway, but for a time all the eastbound lanes were shut down and as of 9 a.m. traffic was being diverted near the mile marker 28 exit according to our crew on scene.
